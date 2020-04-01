Windber Area Community Kitchen serving those in the community with free meals

WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Area Community Kitchen has been giving away free dinners on Saturday for quite some time, now they’ll be doing it every day except Sundays.

Meals will be given out to people in their vehicles from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Windber Calvary Church on Stockholm Avenue.

The kitchen expanded their services to six days a week because of additional funding from organizations like the United Way of the Laurel Highlands.

“We don’t ask questions, there’s no income requirements on either one of our programs so just show up. You get a balanced meal as well as being able to have children eat,” says Ed Rosbaugh, with the Windber Area Community Kitchen.

The kitchen is always looking for donations which can be mailed to 1800 Stockholm Avenue in Windber.