WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Area Community Kitchen is holding another free dinner for folks.

The dinner will feature spaghetti and meatballs, vegetables, fruit and dessert.

Seating is limited and takeout will be served after all seats are taken.

The dinner is Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Calvary United Methodist Church on 1800 Stockholm Avenue in Windber.