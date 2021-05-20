Windber and Indiana hospitals announce affiliation agreement

Tom Kurtz (left), President and CEO of CSSMCW, and Stephen Wolfe (right), President and CEO of IRMC, announced an affiliation agreement between the two health centers. (Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber)

WINDBER, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two medical centers, one in Windber and one in Indiana, have announced a clinical affiliation agreement that will enable the two healthcare providers to coordinate patient care.

The Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber (CSSMCW) and Indiana Regional Medical Center (IRMC)’s goal is to preserve and enhance high-quality, cost-effective healthcare services in each patient service area, according to a press release from CSSMCW.

“By combining the strengths of both community hospitals, we are going to provide patients with true, patient-centered care where and when they need it, thus reducing the need for extensive travel to bigger cities,” Tom Kurtz, President & CEO of CSSMCW, said. “Both hospitals provide a variety of services while maintaining the highest level of quality care, and together, we’re even stronger.”

The goals of this agreement include lowering the cost of healthcare and making services more available, improving the health status of each community, coordinating the delivery of healthcare services, and better serving the overall needs of each community, the release said.

“We are continuing to look for new ways to partner and bring care to the people who need it – where they need it,” Stephen A. Wolfe, President & CEO of IRMC, said. “Independent community hospitals are the backbones of many communities, and our missions match well while we work to fulfill these goals.”

Wolfe said this gives their organizations the ability to share services and specialists so that the people they serve don’t have to drive to Pittsburgh to get the care they need.