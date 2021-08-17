Williamsburg’s annual Farm Show set to return to Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Williamsburg Community Farm Show, Blair County’s largest fair, returns Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will remain open until Friday, Aug. 27.

Located at 1019 Recreation Drive in Williamsburg, the week-long event offers free admission and parking as well as an array of family-friendly events. Along with animal showcases, car shows, contests and live entertainment, there will also be local vendors set up.

A full breakdown of day-to-day events can be found below:

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

9:00 AM Open Horse Show

10:00 AM Craft Venders Show

10:00 AM Vendors Open

10:00 AM Antique, Classic, and Custom Car Show

10:00 AM Judging of Vegetables, Fruits, and Nuts (Building Closed)

1:00 PM Car Show Judging

1:00 PM Pet Show, Youth & Adult

2:00 PM Bale Throwing Contest

2:00 PM Rabbit Judging

2:00 PM Weigh In (Livestock)

3:00 PM Glenn Shelton

4:00 PM Farm Show Queen Contest

4:00 PM Horseshoe Pitching

7:00 PM Vesper Service

MONDAY, AUGUST 23 **Youth Day**

8 AM-10 AM ONLY TIME TO ENTER BAKED GOODS

10:00 AM Judging of Baked Goods

8 AM-3 PM Judging of Exhibits EXCEPT for Livestock (buildings closed)

2:00 PM Youth Tractor Driving

4 PM-10 PM Exhibits on Display

6:00 PM Vendors Open

6:00 PM Princess and Little Miss Contests

6:00 PM First Responders Visit

7:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull

7:00 PM Milk Drinking Contest

7:00 PM Chris Woodward and Shindiggin’

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 **Senior Citizen Night**

10 AM-10 PM Exhibits On Display

9:00 AM Judging of Youth Breeding & Market livestock & Dairy Goat Show

5 PM -7 PM Bingo

6:00 PM Poultry & Dairy Cattle Judging

6:00 PM Vendors Open

7:00 PM The Sharptones

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

10 AM-10 PM Exhibits On Display

6:00 PM Vendors Open

6:30 PM Celebrity Milking Contest

7:00 PM Homemade Ice Cream Churning Contest

7:00 PM Stephanie and the Wildhearts

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 PARADE DAY

10AM-10PM Exhibits On Display

5:00 PM Parade forms at Cenveo

6:00 PM Agricultural Parade

6:00 PM Vendors Open

7:00 PM Slingers Throw House

7:00 PM Ricky Lee

10:00 PM Fireworks

FRIDAY, AUGUST 27

10 AM-10 PM Exhibits On Display

6:00 PM Youth Livestock Auction (Dairy Barn)

6:00 PM Vendors Open

7:00 PM Alleghany Tractor Pullers

7:00 PM The Werner Family Band

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 *** CLEAN UP DAY***

Exhibits will be leaving the Farm Show today. Everything will be cleaned up to some extent.

Nothing on display in the evening.

7:00 AM Animals may leave

1:00 PM All other exhibits may leave

1:00 PM Exhibitor Checks available

​More information on the Farm Show can be found on the events Facebook Page.