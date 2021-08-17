Williamsburg’s annual Farm Show set to return to Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Williamsburg Community Farm Show, Blair County’s largest fair, returns Sunday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will remain open until Friday, Aug. 27.
Located at 1019 Recreation Drive in Williamsburg, the week-long event offers free admission and parking as well as an array of family-friendly events. Along with animal showcases, car shows, contests and live entertainment, there will also be local vendors set up.
A full breakdown of day-to-day events can be found below:
SUNDAY, AUGUST 22
9:00 AM Open Horse Show
10:00 AM Craft Venders Show
10:00 AM Vendors Open
10:00 AM Antique, Classic, and Custom Car Show
10:00 AM Judging of Vegetables, Fruits, and Nuts (Building Closed)
1:00 PM Car Show Judging
1:00 PM Pet Show, Youth & Adult
2:00 PM Bale Throwing Contest
2:00 PM Rabbit Judging
2:00 PM Weigh In (Livestock)
3:00 PM Glenn Shelton
4:00 PM Farm Show Queen Contest
4:00 PM Horseshoe Pitching
7:00 PM Vesper Service
MONDAY, AUGUST 23 **Youth Day**
8 AM-10 AM ONLY TIME TO ENTER BAKED GOODS
10:00 AM Judging of Baked Goods
8 AM-3 PM Judging of Exhibits EXCEPT for Livestock (buildings closed)
2:00 PM Youth Tractor Driving
4 PM-10 PM Exhibits on Display
6:00 PM Vendors Open
6:00 PM Princess and Little Miss Contests
6:00 PM First Responders Visit
7:00 PM Kiddie Tractor Pull
7:00 PM Milk Drinking Contest
7:00 PM Chris Woodward and Shindiggin’
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24 **Senior Citizen Night**
10 AM-10 PM Exhibits On Display
9:00 AM Judging of Youth Breeding & Market livestock & Dairy Goat Show
5 PM -7 PM Bingo
6:00 PM Poultry & Dairy Cattle Judging
6:00 PM Vendors Open
7:00 PM The Sharptones
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
10 AM-10 PM Exhibits On Display
6:00 PM Vendors Open
6:30 PM Celebrity Milking Contest
7:00 PM Homemade Ice Cream Churning Contest
7:00 PM Stephanie and the Wildhearts
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26 PARADE DAY
10AM-10PM Exhibits On Display
5:00 PM Parade forms at Cenveo
6:00 PM Agricultural Parade
6:00 PM Vendors Open
7:00 PM Slingers Throw House
7:00 PM Ricky Lee
10:00 PM Fireworks
FRIDAY, AUGUST 27
10 AM-10 PM Exhibits On Display
6:00 PM Youth Livestock Auction (Dairy Barn)
6:00 PM Vendors Open
7:00 PM Alleghany Tractor Pullers
7:00 PM The Werner Family Band
SATURDAY, AUGUST 28 *** CLEAN UP DAY***
Exhibits will be leaving the Farm Show today. Everything will be cleaned up to some extent.
Nothing on display in the evening.
7:00 AM Animals may leave
1:00 PM All other exhibits may leave
1:00 PM Exhibitor Checks available
More information on the Farm Show can be found on the events Facebook Page.
