Williamsburg to honor fallen soldier with memorial run

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 11th year, the SPC Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation will honor fallen soldier and former Williamsburg High School graduate with a memorial run.

Chad A. Edmundson was killed near Baghdad, Iraq in 2009, by an IED while on foot patrol. Edmundson was serving as an Infantryman in operation Iraqi Freedom.

The event will take place at Riverside Park in Williamsburg, Blair County. Registration for the Memorial Dice Run is from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, and kickstands will go up at noon.

The cost for the event is $20 per rider and it will include the dice run, as well as dinner. All pre-registered riders and the 100 first registered riders on the day of the event will receive a free event t-shirt.

All proceeds from the event will benefit local veterans and military families in need.

For more information on the event, visit the Chad A. Edmundson Memorial Foundation’s website.