Blair County man pleads guilty to possession of fentanyl, meth

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Blair County resident pleaded guilty in federal court on July 23 to possessing and intending to distribute multiple drugs, including fentanyl.

Jesse Daniel Ginter, 40, of Williamsburg will be sentenced Nov. 23. According to the Department of Justice, Homeland Security Investigation agents executed a federal search warrant on Ginter’s residence in March 2018. Agents recovered numerous controlled substances, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana.

During the search, agents also found firearms, ammunition, money, a digital scale, stamp bags and other items that indicated drug trafficking, according to the DOJ. Ginter could face a maximum sentence total sentence of 20 years in prison, a fine amounting to no more than $1 million, or both. The sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and Ginter’s prior criminal history.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service; U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations; Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Pennsylvania State Police conducted this investigation.