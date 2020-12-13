Williamsburg hosts live Nativity scene, collect food, clothes for local food bank

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in the Williamsburg, Blair County area got to take a drive back in time last night, about 2,000 years.

A live nativity scene, that you could drive by, was set up at the Williamsburg Farm Show Complex.

The event was free, but organizers collected food, socks, and hoodies for the Williamsburg Food Bank.

“It’s the true meaning of Christmas, collecting all of the stuff and giving it away to people who need it,” said Angelique Walason, Secretary of the Williamsburg Community Farm Show.

It was the first year for the live nativity which was sponsored by the local United Methodist Churches and the Farm Show Complex.