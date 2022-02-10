BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Power lines fell on a vehicle Thursday morning after the driver crashed into a utility pole in Williamsburg.

The car reportedly struck the pole around 7:45 a.m. along Covedale Road. Blair County Department of Emergency Services said the driver stayed in the vehicle as it was covered by utility wires that were still active. Emergency crews were able to safely remove the driver who was uninjured.

Valley Rural Electric Cooperative said the crash affected four customers in the area who lost power. Covedale Road is reportedly closed as the pole is being replaced. Work is expected to be completed around 12:30 p.m.

Vice President of Member Services at Valley Rural Electric Cooperative Doug Roles says anytime electrical wires fall on a vehicle, the driver is told to stay inside until the utility company arrives and deactivates the lines.

A driver should only leave their vehicle if it’s on fire Roles added. The driver should never touch the car and the ground at the same time as they exit.