BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Williamsburg Community Farm Show is spotlighting the importance of the next generation of farmers at its festivities this week.

17-year-old farmer Charlotte Simpson, who won Fair Queen at this year’s show, said finding young passionate farmers like her is crucial.

“As many people that down [the agriculture industry], criticize it or put it in the wrong terms, [that’s] not the way it is,” Simpson said. “It’s a great community to be in.”

The emphasis comes after Governor Tom Wolf announced in April $2.8 million will go to the Pennsylvania Next Generation Farmer Loan Program and said 18% of the state’s gross product is made up of agriculture.

Simpson, who starts her senior year of high school Wednesday and plans to go to college to study agricultural business, said a career in farming may not be for everyone, even those who grew up on a farm like her.

But she said those who are passionate about it should stick with it.

“If it really isn’t for you, you don’t have to do it,” Simpson said. “But if you try it, and you really like it and want to continue, definitely follow it. It’s a great industry to be in.”

Simpson competed against two other young female farmers for Fair Queen honors, which included writing an essay, getting interviewed and giving a live speech all about the importance of agriculture.

She said the feeling of winning is surreal, but farming is about bringing the community together rather than winning an award.

“I’m so grateful for it,” Simpson said. “But I’m also upset because the other girls didn’t win because they were just as good as I was.”

Simpson also showcased her goat, which she named Harley Quinn, and lamb, Marilyn Monroe, in the youth division of this year’s farm show. The youth show took place this past Monday, August 22. The Fair also officially recognized that day as Youth Day.

The farm show continues all week through Saturday with food, concerts, crafts for kids and more.