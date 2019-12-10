Williamsburg Ambulance closing its doors at the end of the year

WILLIAMSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Williamsburg Ambulance Service announced on Tuesday that they will be closing their doors at the end of the month. The mayor said it’s been a struggle over the past few years to have enough personnel and money to stay up and running.

Since 2005, Hollidaysburg Ambulance Association has brought in a daylight company for the Williamsburg service, and they will be officially taking over the area. Although the closest provider is now over 10 miles away, the borough said they want to be proactive.

Williamsburg Mayor and Fire Chief Ted Hyle said the decision to close their ambulance service was not a surprise, but still heartbreaking.

“I’m glad we made it this long. A lot of other services didn’t make it as long as we did, but I’m still disappointed that we can’t move on,” he said.

Now, their plan is to create a QRS, or Quick Response Team, that can arrive on scene and provide emergency care before the closest ambulance crew arrives. But Hyle said this isn’t a given.

“We still need volunteers, but if we get there, we can treat the patient and assist Hollidaysburg with getting the patient into the ambulance and back to the hospital,” he said.

The mayor said some of the current members of the ambulance service are already planning joining the QRS team.

“They want to be proactive and see this work, so we’re gonna try and make it work,” he added.

For those who have memberships with Williamsburg Ambulance, the Hollidaysburg service will be honoring those until October 2020.