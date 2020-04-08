Will “Stay at Home” order affect your vehicle long-term? Local mechanic weighs in

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some of us are used to driving our cars everyday back and forth to work — picking up your kids at school.

But now that we’re under a stay at home order, how often are you really using your car?

If you have a small problem with your vehicle, is it worth getting it fixed right now?

And how low should you let your gas tank go?

KarPro Owner Ron Perretta answers some of those questions.

“Unless it went for a long period of time, then you would want to put something in your tank to just help from the moisture, but people have cars sitting all winter because they may have a summer car and they don’t do anything with the gas or gas tank,” said KarPro Owner Ron Perretta.

“So you would have to go a long period of time without driving your vehicle for it to really affect your drive-ability or gas or your oil in your vehicle,” Perretta added.

Ron also said that if your car has a necessary fix at this time you can call and make an appointment.