Will plastics still be recycled?

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. –(WTAJ)– Don’t expect any major changes in the items that are required to be recycled in Blair County. A major trash hauler recently suggested ending the recycling of plastics, saying the market for them has dried up.
The Intermunicipal Relations Committee (IRC), which oversees recycling in Blair County, discussed the idea at its regular meeting on Tuesday night. IRC Spokesman Brock Bryant said that the proposal did not receive much support.
Instead, he indicated that the IRC would be reaching out to the hauler to help correct problems with the recycling of plastics.