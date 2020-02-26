Will plastics still be recycled?

In this June 18, 2019, photo, a plastic recycling company worker sorts out plastic bottles collected for processing at Tokyo Petbottle Recycle Co., Ltd, in Tokyo. Japan has a plastic problem. Single bananas here are sometimes wrapped in plastic. So are individual pieces of vegetables, fruit, pastries, pens and cosmetics. Plastic-wrapped plastic spoons come with every ice cream cup. But as world leaders descend on Osaka for the two-day G20 Summit that starts Friday, June 28, Japan has ambitions to become a world leader in reducing plastic waste. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

ALTOONA, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. –(WTAJ)– Don’t expect any major changes in the items that are required to be recycled in Blair County. A major trash hauler recently suggested ending the recycling of plastics, saying the market for them has dried up.

The Intermunicipal Relations Committee (IRC), which oversees recycling in Blair County, discussed the idea at its regular meeting on Tuesday night. IRC Spokesman Brock Bryant said that the proposal did not receive much support.

Instead, he indicated that the IRC would be reaching out to the hauler to help correct problems with the recycling of plastics.