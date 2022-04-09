CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Wildlife For Everyone Foundation held its annual fundraiser Friday evening at the Wyndham Garden in Boalsburg.

The nonprofit foundation works to make wildlife experiences accessible to all.

The event kicked off at 6 p.m. and included a live and silent auction, raffles, a presentation of scholarships and an eagle named Bliss made a special appearance.

Chairman of the foundation Janet Nyce said the event is all about raising money.

“Today is our annual celebration, our big fundraiser,” Nyce said. “We raise money for wild things in wild places. Most of the people here are very into conservation, we are hoping to raise some money to further that project.”

Pennsylvania leaders also attended the event including Representative Glenn Thompson and Representative Kerry Benninghoff.

For more information about the foundation, visit its website.