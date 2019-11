CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The wife of a Clearfield County Amish man charged with sexual assault was sentenced Monday.

Sarah Schmucker was sentenced to three years probation.

Sarah was charged with child endangerment.

Her husband, Wallace Schmucker, is charged for the sexual assault of their daughters.

According to the criminal complaint, Wallace inappropriately touched six of his eight daughters who were between ages of 13 and 15.

Wallace is scheduled to be sentenced in December,