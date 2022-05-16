CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Widespread power outages have been reported across Centre County, according to a West Penn Power representative.

West Penn Power, which is a First Energy company, says there are about 1,400 customers without power due to an issue with protective breakers opening at the Atherton substation. The power went out around 8:50 a.m. and crews are currently working on fixing it. The bulk of outages have been reported in State College Borough, according to First Energy’s website.

Crews have not determined what has caused the outage, but weather conditions have not been ruled out.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.

For the latest reported outages visit First Energy’s website.