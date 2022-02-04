Widespread power outage reported in Ebensburg, Cambria Twp

Editor’s Note: This story will be continuously updated to reflect the estimated time of restoration.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thousands of Cambria Township and Ebensburg residents have lost power Friday afternoon, according to Penelec.

Penelec’s website shows that out of 1,987 of the customers in Ebensburg borough, 1,975 customers (99.4%) do not have power.

For Cambria Township, 2,034 customers (93.39%) do not have power out of the 2,178 total customers served.

The current estimated time for power restoration is 3 p.m.

POWER OUTAGE SAFETY TIPS

These safety tips were provided by ReadyPA:

Only use flashlights for emergency lighting, candles can cause fires.

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. Most food requiring refrigeration can be kept safely in a closed refrigerator for several hours. An unopened refrigerator will keep food cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours.

Turn off or disconnect appliances and other equipment in case of a momentary power “surge” that can damage computers and other devices. Consider adding surge protectors

Only use generators away from your home and never run a generator inside a home or garage, or connect it to your home’s electrical system.