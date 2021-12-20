Whitehall Road Regional Park on-track for spring construction after decade of planning

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over a decade, Whitehall Road Regional Park was stuck in the planning stages. The Centre Region Parks & Recreation Authority brought the project one step closer to groundbreaking in the early spring of 2022 after approving bids.

“Anybody who’s been in the community for more than 10 years, they know that this is a project that we’ve all been talking about for a very long time,” said Pamela Salokangas, director of parks and recreation at the Centre Region Parks & Recreation Authority. “We really hope to be on-site late-March, early-April and start breaking ground.”

The park, located in Ferguson Township, was awarded these bids for construction after scaling back on select project elements to stay within budget.

“That brings the project and the budget to a match,” said Salokangas.

These revisions include reducing parking from 487 parking spaces to 262. However, Salokangas said they will revisit adding additional parking once more funding is available.

The $6,543,577 park will feature two medium and two large tournament-sized grass playing fields. The large fields will be equipped with LED lighting.

“We really expect to have multiple sports on these fields,” said Salokangas, who cited flag football, ultimate frisbee, lacrosse, and field hockey.

In the future, Salokangas said additional funding will go toward converting the grass fields to turf.

Plus, the park will include a 15,000 square-foot universally accessible playground and a walking path.