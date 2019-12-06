White Supremacist group flyer shows plans for Yule Party in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — WTAJ is following news circulating on social media of a Neo-Nazi group looking to hold their holiday party next weekend in Altoona.

Evan Hinkley reports that Keystone United, formerly known as the Keystone Skinheads, is a Pennsylvania Neo-Nazi group that refers to themselves as white supremacists.

After some research, WTAJ found that members of the group since it’s founding in the early 2000s have a history of assault and intimidation against specific races.

A flyer, appearing on social media, advertises a holiday party for Keystone United on Saturday, December 14, from 5 to 10 p.m., somewhere in Altoona.

“I think it’s very sad, and I don’t understand why these people want to do this stuff. Our country is getting so divided as it is. I think it’s a very sad situation,” said Jean Williams: Patton, Cambria County.

The Southern Poverty Law Center calls the group one of the largest and most racist skinhead groups in the nation.

Citing assault charges against group members who’ve beaten up African Americans in the past.

The most recent incident occurred in July of 2018, where six group members, including two from central pa, punched and kicked a black man at an Allegheny County bar calling him racial slurs.

“That saddens me to think that we have a group that would come out and be confrontational… We don’t need to be confrontational in this day and age. We need to be open-minded, and we need to realize that we’re all created equal, and we should remain that way, regardless of color, race, or anything else,” said Dennis Feight: Saxton Bedford County.

Many in the community feel the group’s message doesn’t mesh with the holidays.

“What possible holiday or what God or what savior could you possibly be celebrating.”

“This season should make us all look at the man or woman in the mirror and ask how are we treating our fellow man,” said Shontae Graham: Area resident.

Right now, Altoona and State Police say they are aware of the group’s plans to be in town.