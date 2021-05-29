Whipple Dam announces lineup for summer concert series

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whipple Dam State Park has announced its lineup for the 2021 “Music On The Beach” summer concert series.

Pure Cane Sugar will kick off the series Saturday, June 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. On July 17, Erin Condo and the Hoofties will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Van Wagner will perform in the final show Aug. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m.

A $5 donation is suggested to attend. All concerts are subject to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of each concert. A mask or face covering is required for guests who are not fully vaccinated.

Proceeds from the concert series go to the Friends Group for projects in Whipple Dam State Park.

Whipple Dam State Park is located on 3746 Lauren Run Rd. in Petersburg.