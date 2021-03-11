Whipple Dam stocked with over 4,000 trout

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today, Whipple Dam Lake in Huntingdon County was filled with with trout for the first time since May of 2019.

Just over 4,000 brook and brown trout were added to the dam, which recently reopened after being dredged for repairs.

This comes in ahead of a statewide youth fishing day on Saturday, March 27, and trout season officially beginning the following week, on Saturday, April 3.

Later this summer, Whipple Dam will be stocked with six other species of fish as well.

“Our board of commissioners adopted a catch-and-release regulation for all species except trout, and this regulation is temporary,” said Bryan Chikotas, areas fisheries manager for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. “It’s meant to allow these warm water fish stockings, for those fish to grow up, survive, reach maturity, reproduce, and support self-supporting populations.”