Whipple Dam State Park reopens with new renovations

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County State Park re-opened today, after being closed for more than a year for a large scale rehabilitation project.

The project finished up this week at Whipple Dam State Park, which included dredging the lake, removing about 40,000 cubic yards of sediment, adding a wheelchair compatible fishing pier, among other features.

And structurally, there were repairs to the dam’s stone walls and there’s new pavement surrounding the park, which may be accessible to the public by Friday.

Their aim of the project was to boost accessibility for everyone in the community.

Whipple Lake, which rests in the State Park, was man-made in 1935 and has been a staple of Huntingdon County ever since.