(WTAJ) — In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Pennsylvania State Police troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct seat checks across the Commonwealth at no cost.

During the week of Sept. 18 through 24, technicians will be conducting free child seat-fitting events. Caregivers can:

have their car seats checked for suitability

receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed

learn to properly harness a child in a seat

check seats for recalls

State police announced that events will take place at the following local locations.

Cambria County

When: Sept. 22 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Cresson Borough Volunteer Fire Department at 229 Ashcroft Avenue

Cameron County

When: Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: PSP Emporium Station at 12921 Route 120

When: Sept. 22 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Where: Emporium Fire Department at 421 North Broad Street

Clearfield County

When: Sept. 19 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Where: DuSan Ambulance Building at 835 Beaver Drive

When: Sept. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Where: Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department at 6 South Front Street

Elk County

When: Sept. 20 from 3 to 9 p.m.

Where: PennDOT County Office at 32 St. Leo Avenue

Jefferson County

When: Sept. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Where: Punxsutawney Borough Building at 30 East Mahoning Street

Somerset County

When: Sept. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m.

Where: Sipesville Volunteer Fire Company

For those in counties not included in National Child Passenger Safety Week or those who cannot make it, you’re still able to attend monthly designated walk-in days at each troop station free of charge or by calling the station to set an appointment. They are as follows:

Bedford County

When: Every 1st Tuesday

Where: Troop G, Bedford

Number: 814-623-6133

Blair County

When: Every 3rd Thursday

Where: Troop G, Hollidaysburg

Number: 814-696-6100

Cambria County

When: Every 3rd Wednesday

Where: Troop A, Ebensburg

Number: 814-471-6500

Cameron County

When: Every 2nd Monday

Where: Troop F, Emporium

Number: 814-486-3321

Centre County

When: Every 1st Monday

Where: Troop G, Rockview

Number: 814-355-7545

Clearfield County

When: Every 3rd Wednesday

Where: Troop C, Clearfield

Number: 814-857-3800

Elk County

When: Every 1st Wednesday

Where: Troop C, Ridgway

Number: 814-776-6136

Huntingdon County

When: Every 3rd Tuesday

Where: Troop G, Huntingdon

Number: 814-627-3161

Jefferson County

When: Every 1st Wednesday

Where: Troop C, DuBois

Number: 814-371-4652

When: Every 1st Tuesday

Where: Troop C, Punxsutawney

Number: 814-938-0510

Somerset County

When: Every 2nd Wednesday

Where: Troop A, Somerset

Number: 814-445-4104

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

For more information about Pennslvania State Police and child safety seat checks, visit psp.pa.gov.