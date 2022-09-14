(WTAJ) — In conjunction with National Child Passenger Safety Week, Pennsylvania State Police troopers certified as Child Passenger Safety Technicians will conduct seat checks across the Commonwealth at no cost.
During the week of Sept. 18 through 24, technicians will be conducting free child seat-fitting events. Caregivers can:
- have their car seats checked for suitability
- receive instruction on the proper installation, and have seat(s) installed
- learn to properly harness a child in a seat
- check seats for recalls
State police announced that events will take place at the following local locations.
Cambria County
When: Sept. 22 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cresson Borough Volunteer Fire Department at 229 Ashcroft Avenue
Cameron County
When: Sept. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: PSP Emporium Station at 12921 Route 120
When: Sept. 22 from 3 to 9 p.m.
Where: Emporium Fire Department at 421 North Broad Street
Clearfield County
When: Sept. 19 from 3 to 9 p.m.
Where: DuSan Ambulance Building at 835 Beaver Drive
When: Sept. 21 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department at 6 South Front Street
Elk County
When: Sept. 20 from 3 to 9 p.m.
Where: PennDOT County Office at 32 St. Leo Avenue
Jefferson County
When: Sept. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: Punxsutawney Borough Building at 30 East Mahoning Street
Somerset County
When: Sept. 20 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Where: Sipesville Volunteer Fire Company
For those in counties not included in National Child Passenger Safety Week or those who cannot make it, you’re still able to attend monthly designated walk-in days at each troop station free of charge or by calling the station to set an appointment. They are as follows:
Bedford County
When: Every 1st Tuesday
Where: Troop G, Bedford
Number: 814-623-6133
Blair County
When: Every 3rd Thursday
Where: Troop G, Hollidaysburg
Number: 814-696-6100
Cambria County
When: Every 3rd Wednesday
Where: Troop A, Ebensburg
Number: 814-471-6500
Cameron County
When: Every 2nd Monday
Where: Troop F, Emporium
Number: 814-486-3321
Centre County
When: Every 1st Monday
Where: Troop G, Rockview
Number: 814-355-7545
Clearfield County
When: Every 3rd Wednesday
Where: Troop C, Clearfield
Number: 814-857-3800
Elk County
When: Every 1st Wednesday
Where: Troop C, Ridgway
Number: 814-776-6136
Huntingdon County
When: Every 3rd Tuesday
Where: Troop G, Huntingdon
Number: 814-627-3161
Jefferson County
When: Every 1st Wednesday
Where: Troop C, DuBois
Number: 814-371-4652
When: Every 1st Tuesday
Where: Troop C, Punxsutawney
Number: 814-938-0510
Somerset County
When: Every 2nd Wednesday
Where: Troop A, Somerset
Number: 814-445-4104
For more information about Pennslvania State Police and child safety seat checks, visit psp.pa.gov.