Summer Youth Café: where to find free meals across Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthy and free meals for all youth ages 18 and under are still available at different sites across Cambria County.

The Summer Youth Café is a federal nutrition program from the USDA to provide kids and teens with healthy meals over the summer months, according to the Pittsburgh Food Bank.

Over two dozen sites across Cambria County are distributing meals. No cost or sign-ups are required.

Locations for these meals include the Johnstown area, Cambria Heights, Northern Cambria, Forest Hills, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria and Portage.

Specific sites, as well as information, are as follows:

Flood City Youth Fitness Academy

200 Lincoln Street, Johnstown

June 14 – Aug. 27

Monday – Friday

Breakfast 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch 12 to 1 p.m.

Forest Hills School District

Weekly bundled meals from school

Through the month of July

Meal pick-up times and survey found on their website

Gallitzin Public Library

411 Convent Street #30, Gallitzin

July 6 -29

Tuesdays and Thursdays

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cambria Heights Senior High and Elementary

426 Glendale Lake Road, Patton (high school)

138 E. Campbell Street, Carrolltown (elementary)

June 15 – Aug. 24

Tuesdays

10:30 a.m.

Beaverdale Public Library

506 Jefferson Avenue, Beaverdale

June 11 – Aug. 14

Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lilly Washington Public Library

520 Church Street #1, Lilly

July 6 – 28

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays

11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hastings Public Library

312 Beaver Street, Hastings

June 10 – Aug. 19

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

12 to 2 p.m.

South Fork Public Library

320 Main Street, South Fork

June 11 – Aug. 14

Mondays and Fridays

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Portage Area School District

Elementary: June 22 – July 29

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.



High school: Aug. 16 – Aug. 20

Monday – Friday

Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Patton Public Library

444 Magee Avenue, Patton

June 10 – Aug. 12

Tuesdays and Thursdays

12 to 2 p.m.

Central Cambria High School and Jackson Elementary School

208 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg (Central Cambria)

3704 William Penn Avenue, Johnstown (Jackson)

Started June 14

Mondays and Thursdays

Form available on Central Cambria’s website

Northern Cambria Public Library

4200 Crawford Avenue, Northern Cambria

June 8 – Aug. 12

Tuesdays. Wednesdays and Thursdays

12 to 1:30 p.m.

Portage Public Library

704 Main Street, Portage

June 15 – Aug. 20

Tuesdays – Fridays

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

*Tuesdays until July 27, distribution will be at S&T Bank Pavillion at Crichton McCormick Park

Grab & Go meals will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays until Aug. 13 at the following locations:

ACRP Play Center

917 Chestnut Street, Johnstown

12:20 to 12:30 p.m.

Ferndale UMC

701 Vickroy Avenue, Johnstown

12:30 to 12:50 p.m.

Morrellville Church of Brethren

408 Chandler Avenue, Johnstown

12 to 12:20 p.m.

ACRP St. Michael’s

188 Gilbert Street, Johnstown

12:45 to 12:55 p.m.

Greater Johnstown Middle School

220 Messenger Street, Johnstown

12 to 12:20 p.m.

Oakhurst Homes

Corner of Daniel and Sheridan Street

11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Cambria County Library

248 Main Street, Johnstown

11:20 to 11:35 a.m.

Greater Johnstown YMCA

100 Haynes Street, Johnstown

11 to 11:10 a.m.

Prospect Homes

Corner of Crouse and Ihmsen Avenue

11:50 to 11:55 a.m.

Coopersdale Homes

Cooper Avenue, Johnstown

11 to 11:20 a.m.

Grove Avenue UMC

501 Grove Avenue, Johnstown

12:10 to 12:25 p.m.

Solomon Homes

Solomon Street, Community Building

11 to 11:25 a.m.

Dale Municipal Building

810 Bedford Street, Johnstown

11:35 to 11:50 a.m.

Additional sites may be open throughout the summer. They can be found by visiting the Pittsburgh Food Bank’s website, calling 2-1-1, or by texting “FOOD” to 877-877.