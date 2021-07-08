Summer Youth Café: where to find free meals across Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthy and free meals for all youth ages 18 and under are still available at different sites across Cambria County.
The Summer Youth Café is a federal nutrition program from the USDA to provide kids and teens with healthy meals over the summer months, according to the Pittsburgh Food Bank.
Over two dozen sites across Cambria County are distributing meals. No cost or sign-ups are required.
Locations for these meals include the Johnstown area, Cambria Heights, Northern Cambria, Forest Hills, Central Cambria, Penn Cambria and Portage.
Specific sites, as well as information, are as follows:
Flood City Youth Fitness Academy
200 Lincoln Street, Johnstown
June 14 – Aug. 27
Monday – Friday
Breakfast 9 to 10 a.m. and lunch 12 to 1 p.m.
Forest Hills School District
Weekly bundled meals from school
Through the month of July
Meal pick-up times and survey found on their website
Gallitzin Public Library
411 Convent Street #30, Gallitzin
July 6 -29
Tuesdays and Thursdays
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cambria Heights Senior High and Elementary
426 Glendale Lake Road, Patton (high school)
138 E. Campbell Street, Carrolltown (elementary)
June 15 – Aug. 24
Tuesdays
10:30 a.m.
Beaverdale Public Library
506 Jefferson Avenue, Beaverdale
June 11 – Aug. 14
Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Lilly Washington Public Library
520 Church Street #1, Lilly
July 6 – 28
Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays
11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Hastings Public Library
312 Beaver Street, Hastings
June 10 – Aug. 19
Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
12 to 2 p.m.
South Fork Public Library
320 Main Street, South Fork
June 11 – Aug. 14
Mondays and Fridays
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Portage Area School District
Elementary: June 22 – July 29
Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays
Breakfast: 8 to 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
High school: Aug. 16 – Aug. 20
Monday – Friday
Breakfast: 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Patton Public Library
444 Magee Avenue, Patton
June 10 – Aug. 12
Tuesdays and Thursdays
12 to 2 p.m.
Central Cambria High School and Jackson Elementary School
208 Schoolhouse Road, Ebensburg (Central Cambria)
3704 William Penn Avenue, Johnstown (Jackson)
Started June 14
Mondays and Thursdays
Form available on Central Cambria’s website
Northern Cambria Public Library
4200 Crawford Avenue, Northern Cambria
June 8 – Aug. 12
Tuesdays. Wednesdays and Thursdays
12 to 1:30 p.m.
Portage Public Library
704 Main Street, Portage
June 15 – Aug. 20
Tuesdays – Fridays
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
*Tuesdays until July 27, distribution will be at S&T Bank Pavillion at Crichton McCormick Park
Grab & Go meals will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays until Aug. 13 at the following locations:
ACRP Play Center
917 Chestnut Street, Johnstown
12:20 to 12:30 p.m.
Ferndale UMC
701 Vickroy Avenue, Johnstown
12:30 to 12:50 p.m.
Morrellville Church of Brethren
408 Chandler Avenue, Johnstown
12 to 12:20 p.m.
ACRP St. Michael’s
188 Gilbert Street, Johnstown
12:45 to 12:55 p.m.
Greater Johnstown Middle School
220 Messenger Street, Johnstown
12 to 12:20 p.m.
Oakhurst Homes
Corner of Daniel and Sheridan Street
11:30 to 11:50 a.m.
Cambria County Library
248 Main Street, Johnstown
11:20 to 11:35 a.m.
Greater Johnstown YMCA
100 Haynes Street, Johnstown
11 to 11:10 a.m.
Prospect Homes
Corner of Crouse and Ihmsen Avenue
11:50 to 11:55 a.m.
Coopersdale Homes
Cooper Avenue, Johnstown
11 to 11:20 a.m.
Grove Avenue UMC
501 Grove Avenue, Johnstown
12:10 to 12:25 p.m.
Solomon Homes
Solomon Street, Community Building
11 to 11:25 a.m.
Dale Municipal Building
810 Bedford Street, Johnstown
11:35 to 11:50 a.m.
Additional sites may be open throughout the summer. They can be found by visiting the Pittsburgh Food Bank’s website, calling 2-1-1, or by texting “FOOD” to 877-877.
