Where to find free holiday parking in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next week, there will be free parking in certain areas of State College during the 2021 holiday season, according to the Borough of State College Parking Department.
Free parking will be available from local businesses in the following areas starting Monday until Dec. 22:
- Beaver, Fraser and Pugh garages: free four-hour parking
- Street metered and surface lot: free three-hour parking
From Dec. 22 to Jan. 3:
- Street meters: free unlimited parking
- Parking garages: free unlimited parking
- The “No Parking 2 to 6 a.m.” and the one- and two-hour restrictions will NOT be enforced
No lawn parking will be permitted.
All the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and No Parking Anytime violations will be strictly enforced, which may include:
- No parking on the sidewalk
- No parking within an intersection
- No parking on a crosswalk
- No parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection
- No parking with 30 feet of a stop sign
- No parking over 12 inches from the curb
- No parking against traffic
- No parking in front of a driveway
The Borough Council unanimously approved the holiday parking program at its recent meeting.
For more information, visit the State College Borough’s website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.