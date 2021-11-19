Where to find free holiday parking in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Starting next week, there will be free parking in certain areas of State College during the 2021 holiday season, according to the Borough of State College Parking Department.

Free parking will be available from local businesses in the following areas starting Monday until Dec. 22:

Beaver, Fraser and Pugh garages: free four-hour parking

free four-hour parking Street metered and surface lot: free three-hour parking

From Dec. 22 to Jan. 3:

Street meters : free unlimited parking

: free unlimited parking Parking garages : free unlimited parking

: free unlimited parking The “No Parking 2 to 6 a.m.” and the one- and two-hour restrictions will NOT be enforced

No lawn parking will be permitted.

All the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and No Parking Anytime violations will be strictly enforced, which may include:

No parking on the sidewalk

No parking within an intersection

No parking on a crosswalk

No parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

No parking with 30 feet of a stop sign

No parking over 12 inches from the curb

No parking against traffic

No parking in front of a driveway

The Borough Council unanimously approved the holiday parking program at its recent meeting.

For more information, visit the State College Borough’s website.