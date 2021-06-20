Where people in Altoona are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Altoona are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Altoona between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

John Phelan // Wikimedia

#25. Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT Metro Area

– Migration to Hartford in 2014-2018: 30

– Migration from Hartford to Altoona: 15 (#150 most common destination from Hartford)

– Net migration: 15 to Hartford

Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#24. The Villages, FL Metro Area

– Migration to The Villages in 2014-2018: 31

– Migration from The Villages to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 31 to The Villages

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2014-2018: 34

– Migration from Chicago to Altoona: 7 (#335 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 27 to Chicago

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Roanoke in 2014-2018: 39

– Migration from Roanoke to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 39 to Roanoke

DPPed// Wikimedia

#21. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2014-2018: 42

– Migration from Phoenix to Altoona: 9 (#325 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 33 to Phoenix

Canva

#20. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Cleveland in 2014-2018: 43

– Migration from Cleveland to Altoona: 9 (#223 most common destination from Cleveland)

– Net migration: 34 to Cleveland

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Scranton in 2014-2018: 46

– Migration from Scranton to Altoona: 43 (#59 most common destination from Scranton)

– Net migration: 3 to Scranton

Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Allentown in 2014-2018: 46

– Migration from Allentown to Altoona: 54 (#78 most common destination from Allentown)

– Net migration: 8 to Altoona

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#17. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2014-2018: 50

– Migration from Durham to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 50 to Durham

Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#16. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2014-2018: 57

– Migration from Columbia to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 57 to Columbia

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#15. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2014-2018: 60

– Migration from Myrtle Beach to Altoona: 43 (#81 most common destination from Myrtle Beach)

– Net migration: 17 to Myrtle Beach

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Lancaster in 2014-2018: 63

– Migration from Lancaster to Altoona: 123 (#26 most common destination from Lancaster)

– Net migration: 60 to Altoona

Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#13. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to New Bern in 2014-2018: 69

– Migration from New Bern to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 69 to New Bern

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

– Migration to Canton in 2014-2018: 71

– Migration from Canton to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 71 to Canton

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#11. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2014-2018: 73

– Migration from Asheville to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 73 to Asheville

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#10. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Tampa in 2014-2018: 82

– Migration from Tampa to Altoona: 18 (#262 most common destination from Tampa)

– Net migration: 64 to Tampa

Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#9. Port St. Lucie, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Port St. Lucie in 2014-2018: 86

– Migration from Port St. Lucie to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 86 to Port St. Lucie

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 97

– Migration from Atlanta to Altoona: 0

– Net migration: 97 to Atlanta

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#7. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 137

– Migration from Washington to Altoona: 122 (#197 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 15 to Washington

Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#6. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Harrisburg in 2014-2018: 141

– Migration from Harrisburg to Altoona: 83 (#55 most common destination from Harrisburg)

– Net migration: 58 to Harrisburg

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 169

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Altoona: 15 (#247 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 154 to Virginia Beach

f11photo // Shutterstock

#4. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2014-2018: 344

– Migration from Philadelphia to Altoona: 444 (#72 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 100 to Altoona

Ron Cogswell // Flickr

#3. Johnstown, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Johnstown in 2014-2018: 416

– Migration from Johnstown to Altoona: 556 (#3 most common destination from Johnstown)

– Net migration: 140 to Altoona

Wikicommons

#2. State College, PA Metro Area

– Migration to State College in 2014-2018: 449

– Migration from State College to Altoona: 253 (#8 most common destination from State College)

– Net migration: 196 to State College

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#1. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

– Migration to Pittsburgh in 2014-2018: 725

– Migration from Pittsburgh to Altoona: 462 (#37 most common destination from Pittsburgh)

– Net migration: 263 to Pittsburgh