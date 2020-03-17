Where is K.C. Kantz?

WTAJ has been getting a lot of comments and some calls from people wondering where K.C Kantz has been. We have the details below with a personal letter from K.C. himself.

Don’t worry, you’ll be seeing K.C. very soon! Stay tuned tomorrow.

Hi everyone!

I just wanted to check in with you all – as you’ve probably noticed I’ve been off the air for a bit. First off, I hope everyone is staying healthy and doing their part to keep others healthy as well. Second, I AM CURRENTLY FINE. But the first part is basically where I am currently at, taking care of each other. On Friday I returned home from a cruise to the Bahamas. A couple of the people I was with (mid to late 60’s) developed some symptoms consistent with Covid-19. That, coupled with traveling through 2 airports four different times and 4 different airplanes in a week’s time, I , along with WTAJ decided it’d be best if I quarantine.

AGAIN, I am doing just fine. I’ve been keeping myself busy. I’m sure a lot of you are in the same boat! For me, it’s basically been doing some reading, watching some Netflix and of course staying up to speed with everything going on.

The news of course can be quite concerning. There is panic. There is fear. There is unknown. But if we do our part, by observing social distancing and taking care of each other, we will be so much better!

I will continue to keep you updated daily. You can keep in touch with me (PLEASE DO! I could use some social interacting haha!) on Facebook and Twitter (@TheKCKantz). Miss you all and I’ll talk to you very soon!

K.C.