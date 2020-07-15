When life gives you lemons, local teen makes lemonade to raise money for cancer research

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s a staple to see at least one of these during the summertime: a lemonade stand. Kids are in the neighborhood look for some extra cash to spend on the upcoming family trip, but 15 year old Altoona native Julia McCauley had a different idea, give the money to the American Cancer Society.

“If they need help paying the bills with the treatments, I want to help them,” she said.

Julia used to collect change for cancer research when she was younger, but when her great grandmother was diagnosed, she wanted to do more.

“It’s just something that God put on her heart, and she ran with it. It’s just every year, she just comes and keeps fighting for people that just don’t have the means to do it, so we’re proud,” Jenn McCauley, Julia’s mom, said.

Her gram beat cancer and is a strong 80 years old, but Julia continued to collect money for the American Cancer Society, raising hundreds of dollars each year.

“Rain or shine, she’s out here. It does not matter. She has her umbrella. She’s hidden underneath there, but she still has it and to me that shows dedication, love for her cause,” Jenn said.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Julia has raised over $1,000 this summer. Each cup of lemonade is 50 cents, but friends and neighbors know it’s about more than a summer drink.

“I hope that cancer is cured, but I know it’s gonna be a long time until that happens, but until that happens, I’m just gonna keep going with it,” Julia said.

The stand’s final day open for the summer is Thursday, July 16, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The lemonade stand is at 1037 Second Avenue in Altoona.