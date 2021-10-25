When is the first day of trout in Pennsylvania? New statewide day goes into effect in 2022

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, a fisherman tries his luck in the Colorado River near Burns, Colo. Drought-induced low water flows, critically high water temperatures and sediment runoff from wildfire burn scars that starve trout of oxygen prompted Colorado wildlife officials on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, to impose a voluntary fishing ban along a 120-mile stretch of the Colorado River. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) established a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season on the first Saturday in April, and it begins next year.

Under the change, which results in a longer regular trout season for most, there will no longer be separate region opening days for Pennsylvania’s 18 southeastern counties.

A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will now take place one week before the regular statewide opening day.

Those two days in 2022 are:

· Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day

· Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season

“Thank you to the anglers of Pennsylvania for making their voices heard about trout season and being a partner in this decision,” said Richard Kauffman, PFBC Board President. “While necessary changes to the last two seasons because of the pandemic were inconvenient for many people, we used the unprecedented opportunity to ask a lot of questions about how we’ve been doing things for the last fifteen years. Through a wealth of public input, including angler surveys presenting opening day options, it became clear that our agency and most Pennsylvania anglers value and prefer a single opening day of trout season moving forward.”