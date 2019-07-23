Wheelchair swing added to “all abilities” playground

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new wheelchair accessible swing was added to the all abilities playground at Reservoir Park in Tyrone.

The playground was finished in the beginning of June. It includes fun equipment for kids of all ages and abilities.

Tyrone Borough Manager, Adrean Latchford, said addition of the swing helps more kids feel included.

“This is kind of a shot at inclusion for everybody, and with it being all abilities, hopefully nobody feels singled out and that they can’t do it,” he said.

A new all abilities playground is also being built at Prospect Park in Atloona. There’s no word yet on when that one will be up and running.