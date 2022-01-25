What this volatile market week means for traders

(WTAJ) – With heavy market movement both ways throughout the week, this is proving to be one of the most volatile times the stock market has seen. And while there have been plenty of shifts in the market this week, and prices could continue to drop, there shouldn’t be too much long-term concern, because as usual, a rebound is expected.

“Three factors that are at play with the market being so volatile in the last couple of days,” said Lorna Hardin, an assistant business professor at Penn State DuBois.

Federal Reserve is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, where they are expected to discuss the easing of economic stimulus measures taken over pandemic. A second is quarterly earnings announcements, as drastic third-quarter earnings start to level off. The third reason for current market volatility is the ongoing Russia and Ukraine conflict

“The numbers may seem concerning. This isn’t something that doesn’t happen, and stocks always recover,” Hardin said.

But what this could mean is the end of other financial issues. Hardin said it’s important to keep a diversified portfolio, as the market will eventually rebound, pointing to stocks like cleaning supplies and pharmaceuticals as worthy investments in these times. Also, snack foods have a history of success in times of recession, she said.

“Corrections happen periodically and it’s good to be prepared for those things.”

The easing of economic stimulus measures, which were put in place to aid the economy throughout the pandemic could cause markets to continue to fall. But offers some upside

“It may slow down economic growth, but at the same time it will also slow down the rate of inflation,” she said.

The market will rebound eventually but resolving inflation, which has crippled industries across the country, and hurt the wallets of millions of Americans is crucial.

“Inflation, in terms of the everyday family has really had an impact in recent months. For example, grocery prices are up, home prices are up 18% just over the past few months… the last year,” Hardin said.

As volatile trends continued on Tuesday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed down.