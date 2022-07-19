CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Cambria County Humane Society (HSCC) is working to draw attention to its Working Cat Program (WCP).

The jobs of Working Cats are to be rodent managers and companions to other feral cats. Working Cats’ needs are minimal: they need permanent shelter away from busy roads, daily food and water, and any vet care when needed.

The WCP is designed to find safe homes for cats that are not suitable for in-home living. Some factors include feral-like behavior or the preference for other animals over people.

Cats that are inducted into this program have been vetted, spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and also had their ears “tipped” to indicate that they have been spayed/neutered.

There is NO FEE for adopting a Working Cat, but shelter, food, water, and giving these wonderful animals a permanent place to live are asked for in return.

The WCP would be perfect for barns, farms, stables, warehouses, sheds, businesses, garages, breweries, wineries, hardware stores, factories, greenhouses, nurseries, etc.

The HSCC already has working cats that are ready for homes. You can request a working cat on the HSCC website.