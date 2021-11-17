What does the flashing blue light on vehicles mean?

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A volunteer fire company in Cambria County wants to remind the community what the flashing blue light on vehicles means and what to do when you see it.

In Pennsylvania, a blue light flashing/revolving light displayed on a vehicle indicates a volunteer firefighter, or ambulance personnel, is responding to an emergency call and going to their station to provide the manpower needed.

The East Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Company shared the reminder on their Facebook page as they said not many people know what the light means.

“If you see a car, SUV and/or truck with a flashing blue light, please consider treating it like any other emergency vehicle,” the post noted. “We are requesting the right of way.”

When it’s safe to do so, drivers should pull over to the right and come to a complete stop so they can travel safely past.

“Many don’t know about the flashing blue lights,” the post added. “Every second counts. Help us to help the community. You never know, we could be responding to a call for a friend or loved one of yours.”