CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – In 2022, Pennsylvania will return to a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season on the first Saturday in April, which in 2022 will occur on Saturday, April 2. A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will take place on Saturday, March 26. Under this change, which will result in a longer regular season for trout statewide, the practice of holding a separate regional opening day and mentored youth day for Pennsylvania’s 18 southeastern counties will no longer occur.

The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 696 streams and 128 lakes open to public angling. These figures, which are consistent with the number of trout stocked over the past decade, include approximately 2.2 million Rainbow Trout; 686,000 Brown Trout; and 293,000 Brook Trout. As with past practice, the average size of the trout produced for stocking is 11 inches in length with an average weight of .58 pounds.

In 2022, anglers will have an excellent chance to catch large, trophy-sized trout. This year, the PFBC will stock approximately 70,000 brood fish, which are 2 ½-year-old and 3 ½-year-old hatchery-raised Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and Brook Trout measuring 14″-20″. Roughly 70% of these large fish will be stocked into streams and lakes during the preseason prior to the opening day of trout season, and 30% will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings.

In 2022, the PFBC will stock approximately 13,000 Golden Rainbow Trout. In addition to being stocked during the preseason period before opening day, these highly prized fish featuring vibrant golden-orange pigmentation and weighing an average of 1.5 pounds will be stocked during in-season replenishment stockings. Approximately 80% of golden Rainbow Trout will be stocked during the preseason, and approximately 20% will be stocked in-season.

In addition to trout raised at state fish hatcheries, PFBC cooperative nurseries operated by sportsmen’s clubs and other groups across the state will add another 1 million trout to waters open to public angling throughout the year.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) reminds anglers that Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day will happen on Saturday, March 26, 2022, beginning at 8 a.m. This is a statewide event open to youth anglers and their mentors in all 67 counties.

“Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day is a really special, fun opportunity that is all about building the future of fishing and conservation,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “We gladly open up trout season a week early for kids on this day so that they can have the chance to fish among lighter crowds and learn fishing skills from their adult mentors.”

To participate in any Mentored Youth Trout Fishing Day, anglers ages 15 and under must obtain either a Voluntary Youth Fishing License ($2.97) or a free Mentored Youth Permit from the PFBC and be accompanied by a licensed adult angler with a trout permit. Permits and licenses are available using the FishBoatPA mobile app, online at www.fishandboat.com, and in-person at nearly 700 license issuing agents. To purchase a fishing license or obtain related permits, all anglers, including youth, are required to have their own account within the licensing system, which can be created either online or at a retail license issuing location. Upon creation of an account, anglers are issued a permanent, individual Customer Identification Number (CID#) that can be used for an improved, user-friendly experience during future transactions.

Trout permit. Anglers and boaters can start preparing for the opening day of trout season right now by purchasing their 2022 Pennsylvania fishing licenses, launch permits, and boat registration renewals online at www.fishandboat.com, the FishBoatPA mobile app, or by visiting one of approximately 700 retail license issuing agents. Online customers will notice an improved licensing buying experience, save time, and can avoid long lines in stores when waiting to purchase a license closer to the start of trout season. Anglers are no longer required to display a printed copy of their fishing license on the outside of their clothing and may simply store their license digitally on their phones.