Westmoreland County man accused of hitting man with cane

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of felony assault after state police said he hit a man with a cane in Clearfield County.

Casey David Anthony, 30, of Ruffsdale, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for the incident on the evening of Nov. 20.

A man told police he and Anthony got into a physical altercation in Karthaus Township. The man said he went upstairs to pack his belongings and when he came downstairs, Anthony hit him in the head with a wooden cane. The victim had a six-inch cut that required multiple stitches, according to the charges filed.

Anthony has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 8

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss