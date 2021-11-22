Westmoreland County man accused of hitting man with cane

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Westmoreland County man is accused of felony assault after state police said he hit a man with a cane in Clearfield County.

Casey David Anthony, 30, of Ruffsdale, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment for the incident on the evening of Nov. 20.

A man told police he and Anthony got into a physical altercation in Karthaus Township. The man said he went upstairs to pack his belongings and when he came downstairs, Anthony hit him in the head with a wooden cane. The victim had a six-inch cut that required multiple stitches, according to the charges filed.

Anthony has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 8