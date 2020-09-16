Westmont Hilltop to offer in-person instruction for five days a week

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students in the Westmont School District will now have the option to attend classes five days per week in a letter sent to parents from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell that can be found on their website.

Beginning Monday, September 28, 2020, the school will begin offering in-person instruction every weekday for students with the traditional early dismissals on Fridays.

“We are asking parents to make the decision that is best for their family

and child based on the child’s learning needs and risk tolerance. There are many families that

believe the hybrid schedule is working well for their child. If the hybrid/blended learning

environment is working well for your child and family, you are encouraged to continue the blended learning schedule. If you choose the blended environment, you are required to follow the full-time blended or A/B designation to help the administration manage transportation, class sizes, and

lunch periods. Additionally, the Westmont Hilltop Cyber Academy is available to all students,” said Mitchell in a statement.

Parents will be required to provide a choose how they want their child to attend by Sunday, September 20, 2020, and can change that for the second quarter in October. Parents will have four options outlined below.

• Westmont Hilltop Cyber Academy

• Full-Time Blended Schedule

• Part-Time Blended Schedule (A-Days: Monday/Tuesday; B-Day: Wednesday/Thursday)

• Full-Time In-Person Schedule

A link to the survey can be found by clicking here.

Mitchell says the school will continue to require students and staff to wear masks and social distance where possible, but warns parents if cases increase, the district may move to a full-time remote learning platform.