West Taylor Volunteer Fire Department hosting charity softball tournament

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company is hosting its First Annual Charity Softball Tournament this weekend.

Eight teams will be competing for a grand prize of a $1,000 donation to their charity.

The charities include Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Cuddles For Kids, Charcot Marie Tooth Association, Operation Guardian for Distressed Officers, Second Chance Foundation, Saint Paul’s Church, Alzheimer’s Association and the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company.

Fire crews had been working tirelessly to freshen up the field for the tournament.

The tournament will take place at 712 Cooper Avenue in Johnstown.

Vice President and Captain for the fire department, Derek Yerty, says even if you don’t want to watch the games, there is still something for everyone.

“We have two horseshoe pits, several corn-hole boards set up along with other games and activities.”

Yerty says the event is all for a good cause and even if your team doesn’t win, you can still donate to any of the charities.

“There will be firefighter boots set up to donate directly to the chosen charities, along with a basket raffle in which all of the money raised will be given to the charities.”

The tournament kicks off Saturday at 8 a.m.