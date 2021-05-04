West Providence Township receives over $2 million to extend Industrial Boulevard

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Appalachian Regional Commission’s (ARC) Local Access Road Program awarded approximately $2 million to West Providence Township to construct a road extension.

The extension of Industrial Boulevard will be constructed within the Everett Area Business Park, according to a press release. The .18-mile roadway will extend from Industrial Boulevard to Armory Street.

This new roadway will allow a second access point for traffic and provide access to additional acreage within the business park.

The project, Industrial Boulevard Extension, is expected to improve the efficiency and safety for the business park traffic.

A secondary access point to the park will serve as an attraction tool for potential new businesses into the park, as it is projected that the expanded development opportunity will support 200 to 250 new jobs once the site is completely built out, the release said.

“Improving access to the Everett Area Business Park with investments in this vital infrastructure will create economic growth opportunities in West Providence Township and across Bedford County,” Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13) said.

It’s reported the application was prepared by Zack Lee, the regional planner at Southern Alleghenies Planning & Development Commission, in coordination with West Providence Township, PennDOT District 9 and the Bedford County Development Association.

For more about the program or other programs, visit the Southern Alleghenies Workforce Development Board’s website.