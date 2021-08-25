West Nile Virus found in mosquito in Centre County, how to prevent spread

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management reported to the Centre County Planning and Community Development Office that a mosquito was found positive for the West Nile Virus on Aug. 17.

After an inspection, it was found that mosquitos mainly converge in residential areas around human-made containers such as a vase or even as large as a swimming pool. Mosquitos converge around other artifacts such as tires, children’s toys or buckets because they can hold water for a long period of time.

It is recommended by the Centre County Board of Commissioners that residents should take time to clean their yard, clean out any sources that have stagnant water and also purchase any mosquitos control or repellant.

Residents are also urged to contact their local municipality to help promote cleanliness to reduce any risk of mosquito convergence, according to the board. Stormwater management systems can contribute to mosquito problems and this is managed by the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program.

Mosquitos have a life cycle of about eight to ten days, but in the months from May to October, they can finish a life cycle in about five to seven days. When outside, residents are advised to use repellants and most can be purchased at garden centers and hardware stores.

Pennsylvania residents may report mosquito concerns through the Pennsylvania Nile West website or contact the Centre County Mosquito Disease Control Program at (814)-355-6791.