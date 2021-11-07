Blue Knob All Seasons Resort job fair has good turnout

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Blue Knob All Seasons Resort held a job fair from Saturday afternoon until 5 p.m. in the Summit Lodge to recruit employees for multiple positions.

Employees got the chance to talk to department heads to fill out applications and there were even some on-the-spot interviews.

Some of the positions that were open at the job fair were food & beverage staff, lift ticket and retail sales, rental shop attendants, lift operators, lift maintenance technicians, snow making crew, lodge

maintenance, snow tubing park supervisor and attendants, ski/snowboard instructors and ski patrol.

“They’re just grateful,” Blue Knob Marketing Director Donna Himes said. “It’s kind of a long drive but we’re grateful people want to come up and learn about the ski arena and learn about employment and hopefully join us for the winter.”

Himes said that the Blue Knob Resort will continue to host job fairs throughout the month.

According to resort staff, about two dozen people came to fill out applications.