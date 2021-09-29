Wendy’s offers Fry-Day freebie item with purchase of new fries in October

This Jan. 29, 2012 photo, shows a Wendy’s sign at a restaurant in Culver City, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2012. Fast-food chain Wendys Co. is changing the way it treats chickens and pigs used in its food in an effort to be more humane. The companys animal welfare council said Friday, March 23, 2012, that one of its chicken suppliers, O.K. Foods Inc. of Ft. Smith, Ark., has started using a low-atmospheric pressure system that renders the chickens unconscious before the birds are handled by plant workers. The process, known as LAPS, is criticized by some animal welfare groups but replaces the industry standard practice of stunning chickens with electricity. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

(WTAJ) — Wendy’s plans on celebrating the launch of their new Hot & Crispy Fries by offering a different free food item every Friday in October as part of their “Fry-day freebie lineup.”

To claim a free item, you must purchase a medium Hot & Crispy Fry from their mobile app and simply apply the offer before submitting your order.

The mobile Friday offers will include as follows:

Fry-day, Oct. 1: Free Dave’s Single

Fry-day, Oct. 8: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

Fry-day, Oct.15: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger

Fry-day, Oct. 22: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets

Fry-day, Oct. 29: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich

Additionally, Wendy’s will offer a free small Frosty with the purchase of any size of the new fries in the mobile app, which is not limited to Fridays.

Every weekend in October, Wendy’s will also offer free delivery through their app at participating Wendy’s.

To top off the new deals, Wendy’s annual “Boo! Books” are back and can be purchased at the store until the end of October. For $1, the book includes five free frosty coupons.

For more information, head to Wendy’s website.