Wendy’s offers Fry-Day freebie item with purchase of new fries in October

(WTAJ) — Wendy’s plans on celebrating the launch of their new Hot & Crispy Fries by offering a different free food item every Friday in October as part of their “Fry-day freebie lineup.”
To claim a free item, you must purchase a medium Hot & Crispy Fry from their mobile app and simply apply the offer before submitting your order.
The mobile Friday offers will include as follows:
- Fry-day, Oct. 1: Free Dave’s Single
- Fry-day, Oct. 8: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets
- Fry-day, Oct.15: Free Junior Bacon Cheeseburger
- Fry-day, Oct. 22: Free 10-piece Crispy or Spicy Nuggets
- Fry-day, Oct. 29: Free Classic Chicken Sandwich
Additionally, Wendy’s will offer a free small Frosty with the purchase of any size of the new fries in the mobile app, which is not limited to Fridays.
Every weekend in October, Wendy’s will also offer free delivery through their app at participating Wendy’s.
To top off the new deals, Wendy’s annual “Boo! Books” are back and can be purchased at the store until the end of October. For $1, the book includes five free frosty coupons.
For more information, head to Wendy’s website.
