Welding explosion causes Punxsutawney house fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is in the hospital after multiple explosions caused a garage and house fire Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called for a working garage fire after 6 p.m.

Punxsutawney Fire Chief Bryan Smith said an officer with a local fire department arrived on scene first.

Smith said the officer witnessed multiple explosions from inside the garage, which caused the house to catch on fire.

Smith says a man was welding a vehicle in the garage, which is believed to have started the fire.

Smith said then a propane tank exploded and there was an oxygen tank in the garage.

A gas heater fueled the flames until the gas could be shut off.

The man was taken to hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

Residents in house were able to get out safely

Smith said there is heavy damage to second floor, water damage to first floor and the garage is completely destroyed.



It’s estimated at least $75,000 in damage.

This is the second fire the Punxsutawney Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to in three days.