Welch Community Pool extending season to September

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Centre Region Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday they will be extending the Welch Community Pool season until September 27th.

After officially opening their doors for the summer on June 27th, the CRPR felt they have the staff and procedures in place to remain open deeper into September than usual.

They add that the schedule may need to be adjusted based on changes in COVID-19 regulations or their staffing levels.

The Park Forest Community Pool will still close down after Sept. 7.

After Sept. 7, Welch Pool will be open 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekdays for general swim and from noon to 7 p.m. on weekends for general swim. (Adult lap swim and toddler time will still take place on the weekends, from 10 a.m. to noon.) Daily admission is $5 per person.

For more information, or to check the status of Welch Pool, go to crpr.org/aquatics.