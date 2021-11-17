Weis begins donation program to help local food banks

Weis Markets have begun a two-week customer donation program in support of local food banks as part of the company`s Fight Hunger program.

The program runs through Monday, Nov. 29. At checkout, customers have the option of rounding up their orders or purchasing $1, $3, $5 or $10 vouchers to help support families in need in their communities.

“We are looking to finish strong in 2021 by supporting the regional food banks in the communities we serve. We will also supplement our customers generosity with company donations," said Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets Vice President of Advertising and Marketing. “Our food bank partners have done a tremendous job addressing food insecurity during a time of considerable disruption. We remain committed to helping them.”

Weis Markets` Fight Hunger Campaign works with regional food banks throughout its seven-state market area, including The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank that helps communities in the WTAJ viewing area.