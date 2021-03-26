Weight limit placed on Bedford County bridge

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A weight limit will be established on the Route 31 (Allegheny Road) bridge in Bedford County starting April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

The bridge is located in Harrison and Napier Townships. The new restriction limits the weight crossing it to 28 tons, with the exception of 35 tons for combinations. According to PennDOT, this will only be applicable to vehicles traveling in the westbound direction. Vehicles that exceed the posted weight limit are required to use alternative routes.

The signed Westbound truck detour will use US 30 West, to Route 96 South and back to Route 31 West. This bridge did not have a weight restriction in the past, but PennDOT said this will slow the deterioration on the bridge and will preserve safety until repairs or a replacement can occur,