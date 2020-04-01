Weeks sworn in as Blair County District Attorney

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new Blair County District Attorney and his First Assistant District Attorney were sworn in at the courthouse Wednesday morning.

Pete Weeks is taking over for Richard Consiglio, who was the county’s DA for the past 15 years.

He announced his retirement in November.

Nicole smith will now step in as First ADA.

Both prosecutors said they’re grateful to serve their community, but there is a lot of work to be done.

“It is certainly an opportunity that I’m excited to start. I look forward to the challenge and I’m going to my best to be as aggressive as I can for the community in seeking justice for victims,” District Attorney Pete Weeks said.

“After this global health pandemic is over, our system is going to have a lot of catch-up work to do and so we really are just trying to stay on top of that because unfortunately crime doesn’t rest even when everyone is home and not going out as much as usual,” First Assistant District Attorney Nicole Smith said

Weeks said he and his predecessor shared similar views in putting victims first and focusing on cases involving child abuse, assault, and drugs.