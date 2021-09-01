Flooding closes multiple roads in Blair County, PennDOT reports

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple roads in Blair County are currently closed due to flooding as rain continues to fall in our central region from Hurricane Ida.

Route 22 in Blair County, running between Hollidaysburg and Duncansville is closed due to flooding. The road is closed between Forsht Drive and Patch Way Road, according to 511pa.

Pa. Route 866 through Williamsburg is currently closed in both directions, according to 511pa.com. Right now, the site is reporting that the flooding is only closing 866 between Short Cut Road and First Street, High Street.

ALSO CLOSED:

-Route 1001 (Plank Road) from the intersection of Goods Lane/Orchard Ave. in Logan Township to the intersection of Union Ave. in the City of Altoona.

-Route 2022 (Juniata Valley Road) from the intersection of Upper Reese Road to the intersection go William Penn Highway in Frankstown Township.

As schools close, and events are being postponed, the remnants of Ida are making their way through our Pennsylvania region Wednesday morning and through the afternoon.

