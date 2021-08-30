Wedding season makes comeback

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Cue the wedding bells! After the pandemic forced many couples to postpone their nuptials in 2020, it looks as if the “I do’s” are in order once again.

Owner Diana Zeisky at Diamonds and Lace Bridal says they’re booked every Saturday from now until December as brides flood through their doors to say ‘yes to the dress!’

“We love that people just want to come back out and shop. You know they put on loud music, they’re popping champagne bottles, they’re bringing their best girlfriends with them, they’re bringing their families and you can see that this is what they’ve been craving for almost two years now,” said Zeisky.

Back in 2020, Zeisky says many couples didn’t make it down the aisle, not because of cold feet but the pandemic.

“It really threw us for a loop, it was heartbreaking actually, we’ve been in business for over 15 years and it was the first time we ever experienced like that,” said Zeisky.

Fast forward to today, she says they’re back doing what they do best, playing fairy godmother and having a hand in someone’s happily ever after.

“There’s a lot more people with smiles on their faces, there’s a lot more happiness, a lot more positivity…and there’s a lot more hope,” said Zeisky smiling.

With a gown checked off the to-do list for wedding day, brides next need a place to wear it at, and many are heading to Marraras Mountain Lodge where owner Steve Carper says business is booming!





“People planning as much as 2022, 2023, we even have 2024 . Half of next year is booked up,” said Carper.

And while it’s a lot of work to keep up…

“It’s been fun, so far all of our brides have been really fun,” said Carper.

With no bridzillas, Carper says one thing they have been dealing with lately, is couples who seem to be rushing to the alter.

“I don’t know if its they’re scared of the new delta variant causing another potential shutdown, but I mean they are getting married quick. It seems like some of them that are getting booked, they just got engaged a month ago and then they’re hurrying up and booking it,” said Carper.

Equipped with both beautiful indoor and outdoor options and a lot of renovations and developments on the way, Carper says as long as the state allows it, they won’t be shutting down any “I Do’s” from happening at their lodge.







To check out their venue, click here.

