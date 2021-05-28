Weather to affect opening day at DelGrosso’s Park

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — DelGrosso’s Park in Tipton is officially set to reopen this Memorial Day weekend after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, mother nature appears to be disrupting the amusement park’s operations.

With Saturday’s forecast calling for a 79 percent chance of rain and a high temperature of 53 degrees, DelGrosso’s has opted to close their Laguna Splash Water Park for opening day. The Ride Park is expected to open at 12 p.m. Saturday depending on the weather.

DelGrosso’s Park says the Laguna Splash Water Park will be open on a limited schedule Sunday operating from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Visit mydelgrossopark.com/closures for additional updates.