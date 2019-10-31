Weather stops some, but not all, trick-or-treat plans

DUBOIS & BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ)– Wet weather on Halloween postponed many trick-or-treat schedules in the area, but not all communities halted Halloween plans.

Trick-or-treating went on as scheduled Thursday in the City of DuBois.

“If it doesn’t snow on Christmas, are we supposed to change Christmas? Halloween is Halloween,” City Manager Herm Suplizio said. “Today is Halloween, this is the weather on Halloween.”

Suplizio said the city received criticism last year when they moved trick-or-treating to the Saturday before Halloween, so council decided to move it back to the 31st this year.

Suplizio said it’s at the parents’ discretion whether or not they take their kids out trick-or-treating in inclement weather.

Over in Brookville, officials made a different call.

Trick-or-treat moved from Halloween day to Friday to avoid any scary situations.

“With the kids wearing dark clothes and stuff, it’s kind of hard to see them, then with the leaves on the road, it is a danger, it is a hazard,” Brookville Mayor Richard Beck said.

Beck said they’ve held trick-or-treat in the rain and snow, but this year it is a matter of safety.

