Weather possibly causes explosion at Blair County home

DUNCANSVILLE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fire crews are investigating possibly multiple explosions at a house in Blair County.

According to Allegheny Township Fire Chief David Cassidy, multiple fire crews were dispatched at 4:24 p.m. to a multiple dwelling fire at the corner of Municipal Drive and Colonial Drive in Duncansville.

When crews arrived on scene, the house was filled with smoke, with some spilling out from the building.

Crews did not immediately find a fire, but did cut a hole in the roof of the building.

Crews discovered the basement was flooded with four feet of water.

They are working to pump the water out of the basement and investigate what caused the explosion.